Mixed Analyst Attention: Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

The shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suncor Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that SU is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2018. Macquarie thinks that SU is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.29 while ending the day at $14.31. During the trading session, a total of 7.77 million shares were traded which represents a 7.8% incline from the average session volume which is 8.43 million shares. SU had ended its last session trading at $15.18. Suncor Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.97, with a beta of 1.52. Suncor Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SU 52-week low price stands at $9.60 while its 52-week high price is $34.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Suncor Energy Inc. generated 1.48 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.72%. Suncor Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.80% to reach $47.33/share. It started the day trading at $38.02 and traded between $36.66 and $37.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMCSA’s 50-day SMA is 39.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.29. The stock has a high of $47.74 for the year while the low is $31.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 89.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.76%, as 85.57M SU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Comcast Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.36, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 29.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CMCSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,033,325 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 395,661,666 shares of CMCSA, with a total valuation of $13,602,848,077. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CMCSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,849,590,694 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Comcast Corporation shares by 1.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 174,110,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,234,334 shares of Comcast Corporation which are valued at $5,985,915,724. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Comcast Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 31,604,388 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 134,005,521 shares and is now valued at $4,607,109,812. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Comcast Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.