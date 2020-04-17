Mixed Analyst Attention: Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $12.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 118.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.645 while ending the day at $6.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.5 million shares were traded which represents a 31.19% incline from the average session volume which is 5.08 million shares. SBSW had ended its last session trading at $7.40. Sibanye Stillwater Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBSW 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $13.27.

The Sibanye Stillwater Limited generated 401.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is now rated as Hold. Barclays also rated ABBV as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that ABBV could surge by 12.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.05% to reach $93.38/share. It started the day trading at $83.72 and traded between $81.58 and $81.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABBV’s 50-day SMA is 82.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.83. The stock has a high of $97.86 for the year while the low is $62.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 81.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.70%, as 84.64M SBSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.74% of AbbVie Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABBV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 384,561 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,014,023 shares of ABBV, with a total valuation of $9,143,868,412. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ABBV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,598,259,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AbbVie Inc. shares by 0.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 68,686,698 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,041 shares of AbbVie Inc. which are valued at $5,233,239,521. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its AbbVie Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,209,581 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 64,500,051 shares and is now valued at $4,914,258,886. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of AbbVie Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.