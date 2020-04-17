Mixed Analyst Attention: On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

The shares of On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $3 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of On Deck Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on August 21, 2019, to Equal-Weight the ONDK stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Buy rating by BTIG Research in its report released on July 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.25. BTIG Research was of a view that ONDK is Neutral in its latest report on July 16, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that ONDK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.21 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -19.33% decline from the average session volume which is 854650.0 shares. ONDK had ended its last session trading at $1.35. ONDK 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $5.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. On Deck Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. Citigroup also rated BSX as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that BSX could surge by 21.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.90% to reach $45.30/share. It started the day trading at $35.58 and traded between $34.82 and $35.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSX’s 50-day SMA is 35.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.71. The stock has a high of $46.62 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -31.09%, as 9.86M ONDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.74% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.66, while the P/B ratio is 3.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -5,473,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 121,411,987 shares of BSX, with a total valuation of $3,961,673,136. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more BSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,515,773,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 106,607,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 510,457 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation which are valued at $3,478,610,295. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 816,255 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 64,136,072 shares and is now valued at $2,092,760,029. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Boston Scientific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.