Mixed Analyst Attention: MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

The shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MetLife Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Overweight the MET stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that MET is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that MET is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $30.76 while ending the day at $30.95. During the trading session, a total of 7.11 million shares were traded which represents a 12.73% incline from the average session volume which is 8.15 million shares. MET had ended its last session trading at $32.47. MetLife Inc. currently has a market cap of $26.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.19, with a beta of 1.32. MET 52-week low price stands at $22.85 while its 52-week high price is $53.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.25%. MetLife Inc. has the potential to record 5.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Compass Point also rated RC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that RC could surge by 56.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.92% to reach $13.17/share. It started the day trading at $6.4088 and traded between $5.645 and $5.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RC’s 50-day SMA is 10.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.36. The stock has a high of $16.90 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 976394.84 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.84%, as 802,206 MET shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.10, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 608.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.84% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Waterfall Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,793,685 shares of RC, with a total valuation of $92,370,406. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,874,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by 21.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 346,657 shares of Ready Capital Corporation which are valued at $13,907,554. In the same vein, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 587,962 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,617,170 shares and is now valued at $11,675,967. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Ready Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.