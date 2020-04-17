Mixed Analyst Attention: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC), SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on August 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $118 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2019, to Outperform the VAC stock while also putting a $120 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 150. SunTrust was of a view that VAC is Buy in its latest report on April 30, 2018. Macquarie thinks that VAC is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.27.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $70.83 while ending the day at $73.37. During the trading session, a total of 866649.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.5% decline from the average session volume which is 625760.0 shares. VAC had ended its last session trading at $77.15. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 2.25. VAC 52-week low price stands at $30.10 while its 52-week high price is $131.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation generated 701.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.33%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has the potential to record 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Sector Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.40% to reach $4.97/share. It started the day trading at $1.79 and traded between $1.51 and $1.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 4.2318 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.3605. The stock has a high of $18.92 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.98%, as 19.13M VAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.11% of SM Energy Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 430,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,864,452 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $19,354,631. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,415,988 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $11,530,740. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $9,739,614. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.