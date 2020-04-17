Mixed Analyst Attention: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

The shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Siebert Williams Shank was of a view that XOG is Hold in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that XOG is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3011 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 795480.0 shares were traded which represents a 57.23% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. XOG had ended its last session trading at $0.32. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 XOG 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. generated 32.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.69%. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) is now rated as Buy. Maxim Group also rated RNET as Reiterated on September 07, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that RNET could surge by 93.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.30% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.10 and $1.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNET’s 50-day SMA is 2.7125 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.8690. The stock has a high of $11.34 for the year while the low is $1.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 668793.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.04%, as 374,257 XOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.60% of RigNet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 162.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more RNET shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 203,691 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,828,399 shares of RNET, with a total valuation of $5,091,118. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more RNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,063,675 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RigNet Inc. shares by 1.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 870,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,991 shares of RigNet Inc. which are valued at $1,566,342. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of RigNet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.