Mixed Analyst Attention: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Neutral the PLAY stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $45. Raymond James was of a view that PLAY is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 11, 2019. Loop Capital thinks that PLAY is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.00 while ending the day at $11.26. During the trading session, a total of 4.23 million shares were traded which represents a -33.83% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $12.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $300.75 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.87, with a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $4.61 while its 52-week high price is $59.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 24.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.25%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.48% to reach $16.68/share. It started the day trading at $12.075 and traded between $11.32 and $11.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 14.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.39. The stock has a high of $19.65 for the year while the low is $6.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.31%, as 8.90M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AGNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 64,717 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,368,655 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $564,640,370. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $546,171,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 8.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,413,759 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,805,512 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $237,137,570. In the same vein, Michigan Department of Treasury (… increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,350,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,732,030 shares and is now valued at $219,344,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.