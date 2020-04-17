Mixed Analyst Attention: Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

The shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avaya Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Buy the AVYA stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AVYA is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 07, 2019. Goldman thinks that AVYA is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.90 while ending the day at $8.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.75 million shares were traded which represents a 15.85% incline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. AVYA had ended its last session trading at $8.73. Avaya Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 AVYA 52-week low price stands at $6.13 while its 52-week high price is $22.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avaya Holdings Corp. generated 766.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.92%. Avaya Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $49. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.94% to reach $62.05/share. It started the day trading at $47.20 and traded between $44.66 and $45.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MU’s 50-day SMA is 48.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.14. The stock has a high of $61.19 for the year while the low is $31.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.34%, as 31.58M AVYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.85% of Micron Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.81, while the P/B ratio is 1.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 31.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 920,233 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 85,875,658 shares of MU, with a total valuation of $3,611,930,175. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more MU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,350,198,775 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 52,660,542 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,792,869 shares of Micron Technology Inc. which are valued at $2,214,902,397. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Micron Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 501,020 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,746,271 shares and is now valued at $2,008,208,158. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Micron Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.