Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC), BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

The shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wintrust Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Raymond James was of a view that WTFC is Outperform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Jefferies thinks that WTFC is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.40% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.21 while ending the day at $29.40. During the trading session, a total of 977803.0 shares were traded which represents a -53.08% decline from the average session volume which is 638760.0 shares. WTFC had ended its last session trading at $32.45. Wintrust Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 1.54. WTFC 52-week low price stands at $22.02 while its 52-week high price is $78.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.44 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Wintrust Financial Corporation has the potential to record 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. H.C. Wainwright also rated BTAI as Reiterated on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that BTAI could surge by 63.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.92/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.97% to reach $75.33/share. It started the day trading at $27.66 and traded between $24.00 and $27.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTAI’s 50-day SMA is 25.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.28. The stock has a high of $43.63 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 767782.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.22%, as 604,859 WTFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 660.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.05%. Looking further, the stock has raised 73.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 339.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Artemis Investment Management LLP sold more BTAI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Artemis Investment Management LLP selling -116,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,073,591 shares of BTAI, with a total valuation of $23,994,759.

Similarly, DNCA Finance SA decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 892,453 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,626 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $19,946,325. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,643 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 374,486 shares and is now valued at $8,369,762. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.