Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED), Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

The shares of Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by R. F. Lafferty in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. R. F. Lafferty wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Reed’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on April 26, 2019, to Buy the REED stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on April 25, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Wunderlich in its report released on August 05, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Maxim Group was of a view that REED is Buy in its latest report on June 06, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that REED is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 22, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3649 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.82 million shares were traded which represents a -832.32% decline from the average session volume which is 194770.0 shares. REED had ended its last session trading at $0.43. Reed’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 7.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 REED 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $4.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Reed’s Inc. generated 913000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Reed’s Inc. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $0.285 and traded between $0.215 and $0.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TMDI’s 50-day SMA is 0.3024 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9907. The stock has a high of $3.14 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 670607.97 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.13%, as 691,598 REED shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Titan Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.50% over the last six months.