Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

The shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinross Gold Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that KGC is Underweight in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that KGC is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.66.

The shares of the company added by 2.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.01 while ending the day at $6.14. During the trading session, a total of 25.13 million shares were traded which represents a -12.58% decline from the average session volume which is 22.32 million shares. KGC had ended its last session trading at $5.98. Kinross Gold Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 0.42. Kinross Gold Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KGC 52-week low price stands at $2.72 while its 52-week high price is $6.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinross Gold Corporation generated 590.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.15%. Kinross Gold Corporation has the potential to record 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.06/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $31.17/share. It started the day trading at $13.99 and traded between $12.50 and $13.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS's 50-day SMA is 16.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.72. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $10.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.90%, as 6.29M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.66% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 607.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,942,385 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $90,251,005. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,923,822 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 17.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,624,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 690,722 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $60,116,654. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 25,665 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,138 shares and is now valued at $54,445,794. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.