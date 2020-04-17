Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

The shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $163 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Johnson & Johnson, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Overweight the JNJ stock while also putting a $173 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $170. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 160. Atlantic Equities was of a view that JNJ is Neutral in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Bernstein thinks that JNJ is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.28.

The shares of the company added by 1.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $146.44 while ending the day at $149.67. During the trading session, a total of 12.12 million shares were traded which represents a -5.95% decline from the average session volume which is 11.44 million shares. JNJ had ended its last session trading at $147.66. Johnson & Johnson currently has a market cap of $400.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.93, with a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JNJ 52-week low price stands at $109.16 while its 52-week high price is $154.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Johnson & Johnson generated 17.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.17%. Johnson & Johnson has the potential to record 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $159. JP Morgan also rated AAP as Downgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $163 suggesting that AAP could surge by 3.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $111.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.95% to reach $122.42/share. It started the day trading at $118.22 and traded between $110.955 and $117.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAP’s 50-day SMA is 115.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 144.34. The stock has a high of $182.56 for the year while the low is $71.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.81%, as 1.53M JNJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.20, while the P/B ratio is 2.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -189,193 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,280,848 shares of AAP, with a total valuation of $679,448,735. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more AAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $388,443,100 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… decreased its Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares by 43.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,862,239 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,003,680 shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. which are valued at $360,424,143. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 193,065 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,369,367 shares and is now valued at $314,429,328. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.