Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of International Business Machines Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Equal-Weight the IBM stock while also putting a $155 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $145. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on October 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Wells Fargo was of a view that IBM is Market Perform in its latest report on October 17, 2019. Wedbush thinks that IBM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 155.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $114.42 while ending the day at $115.73. During the trading session, a total of 6.28 million shares were traded which represents a 12.28% incline from the average session volume which is 7.16 million shares. IBM had ended its last session trading at $118.69. International Business Machines Corporation currently has a market cap of $100.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.47, with a beta of 1.28. International Business Machines Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 IBM 52-week low price stands at $90.56 while its 52-week high price is $158.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The International Business Machines Corporation generated 8.31 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.23%. International Business Machines Corporation has the potential to record 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.11% to reach $16.88/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.89 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHRT’s 50-day SMA is 11.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.35. The stock has a high of $19.69 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.65%, as 3.90M IBM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.12% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 624.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more IHRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -116,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,388,798 shares of IHRT, with a total valuation of $54,012,113. Invesco Senior Secured Management… meanwhile bought more IHRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,015,020 worth of shares.

Similarly, Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,878,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,384 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. which are valued at $21,045,461. In the same vein, Brigade Capital Management LP decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,762,729 shares and is now valued at $20,195,549. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of iHeartMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.