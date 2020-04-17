Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Neutral the HLX stock while also putting a $6.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $5. Johnson Rice was of a view that HLX is Buy in its latest report on November 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HLX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.41 while ending the day at $1.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.51 million shares were traded which represents a -38.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $1.60. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 262.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $1.38 and $1.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATIF’s 50-day SMA is 1.8011 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4828. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18518.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -63.81%, as 6,702 HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 146.92, while the P/B ratio is 6.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 113.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC sold more ATIF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -33.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC selling -7,726 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,271 shares of ATIF, with a total valuation of $26,419. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile sold more ATIF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,702 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC decreased its ATIF Holdings Limited shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ATIF Holdings Limited which are valued at $173. Following these latest developments, around 82.13% of ATIF Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.