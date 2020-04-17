Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI), iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

The shares of Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Tudor Pickering in its latest research note that was published on July 02, 2019. Tudor Pickering wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frank’s International N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 14, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FI is Hold in its latest report on October 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that FI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 25, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.86 while ending the day at $1.93. During the trading session, a total of 618661.0 shares were traded which represents a 26.85% incline from the average session volume which is 845790.0 shares. FI had ended its last session trading at $2.32. Frank’s International N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.00 FI 52-week low price stands at $1.66 while its 52-week high price is $6.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Frank’s International N.V. generated 196.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -116.67%. Frank’s International N.V. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.82% to reach $7.14/share. It started the day trading at $4.70 and traded between $4.40 and $4.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ICLK’s 50-day SMA is 4.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.57. The stock has a high of $5.49 for the year while the low is $2.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 164978.73 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 280.82%, as 628,272 FI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.75% of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 321.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 41.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 60.41% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Measured Wealth Private Client Gr… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 172,500 shares of ICLK, with a total valuation of $814,200. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more ICLK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $713,041 worth of shares.