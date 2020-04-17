Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ford Motor Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $4.30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. JP Morgan was of a view that F is Neutral in its latest report on January 24, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that F is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.89 while ending the day at $4.94. During the trading session, a total of 56.39 million shares were traded which represents a 41.2% incline from the average session volume which is 95.89 million shares. F had ended its last session trading at $5.03. Ford Motor Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 F 52-week low price stands at $3.96 while its 52-week high price is $10.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ford Motor Company generated 17.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -266.67%. Ford Motor Company has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $92. Wells Fargo also rated XLNX as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that XLNX could surge by 6.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.48% to reach $96.10/share. It started the day trading at $89.91 and traded between $84.86 and $89.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XLNX’s 50-day SMA is 81.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 96.05. The stock has a high of $141.60 for the year while the low is $67.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.19%, as 5.66M F shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.28% of Xilinx Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.73, while the P/B ratio is 8.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more XLNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -809,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,909,928 shares of XLNX, with a total valuation of $2,331,179,788. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XLNX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,102,172,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Xilinx Inc. shares by 63.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,915,236 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,229,594 shares of Xilinx Inc. which are valued at $850,733,494. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xilinx Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 160,275 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,463,043 shares and is now valued at $815,489,571. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Xilinx Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.