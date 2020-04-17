Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the EPD stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Johnson Rice was of a view that EPD is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Goldman thinks that EPD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.13 while ending the day at $15.21. During the trading session, a total of 8.05 million shares were traded which represents a 33.69% incline from the average session volume which is 12.14 million shares. EPD had ended its last session trading at $15.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 EPD 52-week low price stands at $10.27 while its 52-week high price is $30.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enterprise Products Partners L.P. generated 410.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. JP Morgan also rated QTS as Upgrade on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $65 suggesting that QTS could surge by 0.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.10% to reach $63.93/share. It started the day trading at $64.55 and traded between $60.975 and $63.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTS’s 50-day SMA is 56.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.31. The stock has a high of $64.50 for the year while the low is $42.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.78%, as 7.53M EPD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.26% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 816.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 238,456 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,224,385 shares of QTS, with a total valuation of $477,096,574. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more QTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $277,051,061 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,445,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -47,218 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $141,849,533. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 164,606 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,317,682 shares and is now valued at $134,448,733. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.