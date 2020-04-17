Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW)

The shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eBay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Outperform the EBAY stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $38. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Jefferies was of a view that EBAY is Underperform in its latest report on January 09, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that EBAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $38.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.10.

The shares of the company added by 2.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $36.29 while ending the day at $37.22. During the trading session, a total of 11.17 million shares were traded which represents a 25.78% incline from the average session volume which is 15.05 million shares. EBAY had ended its last session trading at $36.19. eBay Inc. currently has a market cap of $28.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.68, with a beta of 1.18. eBay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EBAY 52-week low price stands at $26.02 while its 52-week high price is $42.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eBay Inc. generated 975.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.91%. eBay Inc. has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.23 and traded between $0.2025 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTW’s 50-day SMA is 0.2710 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0318. The stock has a high of $2.69 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 801208.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.60%, as 748,329 EBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 730.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. sold more RTW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -19.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. selling -1,091,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,639,071 shares of RTW, with a total valuation of $974,205. Signia Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more RTW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $551,852 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by 4.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,524,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -110,256 shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc. which are valued at $530,246. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RTW Retailwinds Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,780 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,916,026 shares and is now valued at $402,365. Following these latest developments, around 3.51% of RTW Retailwinds Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.