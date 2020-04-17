Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

The shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CONSOL Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2018, to Hold the CEIX stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 08, 2018. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $4.87. During the trading session, a total of 540567.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.4% incline from the average session volume which is 787980.0 shares. CEIX had ended its last session trading at $5.44. CONSOL Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CEIX 52-week low price stands at $3.35 while its 52-week high price is $34.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.54 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CONSOL Energy Inc. generated 80.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -124.07%. CONSOL Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.08% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.305 and traded between $0.25 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNUS’s 50-day SMA is 0.2734 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.5411. The stock has a high of $2.33 for the year while the low is $0.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 53729.3 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 40.08%, as 75,264 CEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Genius Brands International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 590.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bard Associates, Inc. sold more GNUS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bard Associates, Inc. selling -41,904 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 585,811 shares of GNUS, with a total valuation of $165,199. Anson Funds Management LP meanwhile bought more GNUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by 1.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 251,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,360 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. which are valued at $71,059. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Genius Brands International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 211,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 211,400 shares and is now valued at $59,615. Following these latest developments, around 29.12% of Genius Brands International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.