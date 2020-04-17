Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD), Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

The shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bradesco S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that BBD is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Goldman thinks that BBD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.75 while ending the day at $3.77. During the trading session, a total of 14.13 million shares were traded which represents a 36.65% incline from the average session volume which is 22.31 million shares. BBD had ended its last session trading at $3.90. BBD 52-week low price stands at $2.99 while its 52-week high price is $9.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.56%. Banco Bradesco S.A. has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.13% to reach $32.27/share. It started the day trading at $20.646 and traded between $19.43 and $20.08 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $16.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.12%, as 9.93M BBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.10% of Medallia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. bought more MDLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 21.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchasing 887,334 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,999,089 shares of MDLA, with a total valuation of $100,181,744.

Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Medallia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.