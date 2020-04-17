Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

The shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Airlines Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Hold the AAL stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $18. Raymond James was of a view that AAL is Outperform in its latest report on March 23, 2020. Barclays thinks that AAL is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 18, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.05 while ending the day at $11.07. During the trading session, a total of 76.81 million shares were traded which represents a -81.51% decline from the average session volume which is 42.32 million shares. AAL had ended its last session trading at $12.29. American Airlines Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 2.02. AAL 52-week low price stands at $9.09 while its 52-week high price is $34.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Airlines Group Inc. generated 438.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.78%. American Airlines Group Inc. has the potential to record -7.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.37/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.96% to reach $115.65/share. It started the day trading at $52.67 and traded between $47.55 and $52.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLUE’s 50-day SMA is 62.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 89.74. The stock has a high of $157.04 for the year while the low is $38.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.04%, as 7.66M AAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.85% of bluebird bio Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more BLUE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -3,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,478,113 shares of BLUE, with a total valuation of $343,694,073. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more BLUE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,568,953 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by 22.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,990,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,719,157 shares of bluebird bio Inc. which are valued at $275,324,897. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its bluebird bio Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,060 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,266,990 shares and is now valued at $242,070,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of bluebird bio Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.