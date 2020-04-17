Is There A Value in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) And JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

The shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wells Fargo & Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2020. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $26. Atlantic Equities was of a view that WFC is Neutral in its latest report on February 28, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that WFC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.66 while ending the day at $26.89. During the trading session, a total of 51.07 million shares were traded which represents a -42.17% decline from the average session volume which is 35.92 million shares. WFC had ended its last session trading at $28.44. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a market cap of $112.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 1.36. WFC 52-week low price stands at $25.10 while its 52-week high price is $54.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12900.0%. Wells Fargo & Company has the potential to record 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $90.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.81% to reach $107.31/share. It started the day trading at $90.57 and traded between $87.05 and $87.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JPM’s 50-day SMA is 108.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 119.36. The stock has a high of $141.10 for the year while the low is $76.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.09%, as 26.43M WFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.88% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.12, while the P/B ratio is 1.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 22.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more JPM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,500,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 241,524,570 shares of JPM, with a total valuation of $21,744,457,037. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more JPM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,022,368,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares by 0.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 134,717,035 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,154,657 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. which are valued at $12,128,574,661. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,531,579 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 82,845,612 shares and is now valued at $7,458,590,448. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.