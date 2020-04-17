Is There A Value in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) And Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

The shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Washington Prime Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Under Perform rating from Boenning & Scattergood Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2017. Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey was of a view that WPG is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2016. Goldman thinks that WPG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.7434 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 4.16 million shares were traded which represents a 41.28% incline from the average session volume which is 7.09 million shares. WPG had ended its last session trading at $0.80. WPG 52-week low price stands at $0.56 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Washington Prime Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $64. Societe Generale also rated BMY as Downgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $50 suggesting that BMY could surge by 15.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.17% to reach $70.45/share. It started the day trading at $60.35 and traded between $59.50 and $59.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BMY’s 50-day SMA is 58.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.26. The stock has a high of $68.34 for the year while the low is $42.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 45.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.25%, as 27.44M WPG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.23% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.54% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BMY shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,860,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 190,848,600 shares of BMY, with a total valuation of $10,637,900,964. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BMY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,056,880,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 99,829,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,414,356 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company which are valued at $5,564,475,762. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 26,469,686 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 83,470,877 shares and is now valued at $4,652,666,684. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.