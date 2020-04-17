Is There A Value in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) And Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)

The shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MTNB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Aegis Capital in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that MTNB is Buy in its latest report on June 26, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.67 while ending the day at $0.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 49.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.2 million shares. MTNB had ended its last session trading at $0.73. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.70 MTNB 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $2.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. generated 22.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital Markets published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Chardan Capital Markets also rated BIOC as Initiated on June 02, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOC could surge by 90.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.65% to reach $4.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.4355 and traded between $0.40 and $0.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOC’s 50-day SMA is 0.3491 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6112. The stock has a high of $2.11 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 188.56%, as 1.40M MTNB shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 15.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.82% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Biocept Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.