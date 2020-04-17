Is There A Value in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) And Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

The shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kontoor Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on February 18, 2020, to Hold the KTB stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Odeon Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Odeon set price target on the stock to $46. Barclays was of a view that KTB is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Macquarie thinks that KTB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.20 while ending the day at $17.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -37.74% decline from the average session volume which is 935830.0 shares. KTB had ended its last session trading at $18.41. Kontoor Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KTB 52-week low price stands at $12.90 while its 52-week high price is $43.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.97 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kontoor Brands Inc. generated 106.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.95 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.59%. Kontoor Brands Inc. has the potential to record 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. First Analysis Sec also rated CHGG as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that CHGG could surge by 19.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.76% to reach $44.82/share. It started the day trading at $38.55 and traded between $34.94 and $35.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHGG’s 50-day SMA is 37.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.79. The stock has a high of $48.22 for the year while the low is $25.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.04%, as 17.34M KTB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.52% of Chegg Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.32% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more CHGG shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,494,521 shares of CHGG, with a total valuation of $518,613,961. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,016,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chegg Inc. shares by 2.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,516,741 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 161,977 shares of Chegg Inc. which are valued at $268,948,993. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Chegg Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,862,300 shares and is now valued at $209,753,094. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Chegg Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.