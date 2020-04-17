Is There A Value in Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) And Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on September 09, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Covetrus Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on April 04, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.78% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.95 while ending the day at $8.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 36.21% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. CVET had ended its last session trading at $8.74. Covetrus Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CVET 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $33.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Covetrus Inc. generated 130.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Covetrus Inc. has the potential to record 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.40% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $2.58 and traded between $2.48 and $2.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 4.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.08. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.13%, as 27.93M CVET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.74% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.61% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.