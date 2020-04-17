Is There A Value in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) And Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Bryan Garnier in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Bryan Garnier wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the ACB stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ACB is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ACB is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.655 while ending the day at $0.67. During the trading session, a total of 29.03 million shares were traded which represents a 11.94% incline from the average session volume which is 32.96 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $0.71. ACB 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $9.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) is now rated as Buy. Pivotal Research Group also rated SIRI as Reiterated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $7.25 suggesting that SIRI could surge by 21.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.30/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $6.78/share. It started the day trading at $5.38 and traded between $5.215 and $5.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIRI’s 50-day SMA is 5.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.40. The stock has a high of $7.40 for the year while the low is $4.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 167.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.58%, as 163.10M ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.56% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.64% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 136,275,729 shares of SIRI, with a total valuation of $673,202,101. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SIRI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,476,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares by 0.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 68,894,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -348,698 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. which are valued at $340,339,003. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 329,379 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 36,740,926 shares and is now valued at $181,500,174. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.