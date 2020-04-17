Is There A Value in Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) And ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

The shares of Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aphria Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that APHA is Neutral in its latest report on January 13, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that APHA is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.39 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 10.44 million shares were traded which represents a -72.21% decline from the average session volume which is 6.06 million shares. APHA had ended its last session trading at $3.77. APHA 52-week low price stands at $1.95 while its 52-week high price is $8.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aphria Inc. generated 391.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Aphria Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Peer Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.80% to reach $5.46/share. It started the day trading at $3.79 and traded between $2.7725 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 5.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.88. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $1.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.09%, as 4.66M APHA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.34% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.54M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.74% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.