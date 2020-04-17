Is There A Value in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) And Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $43 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alaska Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on February 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. Susquehanna was of a view that ALK is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2019. UBS thinks that ALK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $48.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $27.51 while ending the day at $28.26. During the trading session, a total of 3.2 million shares were traded which represents a -19.01% decline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. ALK had ended its last session trading at $30.08. Alaska Air Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.69, with a beta of 1.54. Alaska Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ALK 52-week low price stands at $20.02 while its 52-week high price is $72.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alaska Air Group Inc. generated 221.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.36%. Alaska Air Group Inc. has the potential to record -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $490. Pivotal Research Group also rated NFLX as Reiterated on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $490 suggesting that NFLX could down by -18.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $426.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.91% to reach $369.26/share. It started the day trading at $449.52 and traded between $431.61 and $439.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NFLX’s 50-day SMA is 367.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 324.13. The stock has a high of $434.98 for the year while the low is $252.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.48%, as 15.63M ALK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of Netflix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 114.04, while the P/B ratio is 25.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.52% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NFLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,002,047 shares of NFLX, with a total valuation of $14,269,768,649. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NFLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,257,169,381 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Netflix Inc. shares by 19.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,118,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,275,690 shares of Netflix Inc. which are valued at $7,554,636,061. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Netflix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,626,563 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,846,449 shares and is now valued at $7,452,341,600. Following these latest developments, around 1.63% of Netflix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.