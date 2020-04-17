Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)?

The shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zynga Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Equal Weight the ZNGA stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2020. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $7.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on January 15, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. SunTrust was of a view that ZNGA is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that ZNGA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.51.

The shares of the company added by 4.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.515 while ending the day at $7.75. During the trading session, a total of 22.4 million shares were traded which represents a 3.85% incline from the average session volume which is 23.3 million shares. ZNGA had ended its last session trading at $7.45. Zynga Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 227.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 11.97, with a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ZNGA 52-week low price stands at $5.22 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zynga Inc. generated 453.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. Zynga Inc. has the potential to record 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.62% to reach $15.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.40 and traded between $8.86 and $9.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSTI’s 50-day SMA is 4.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.07. The stock has a high of $10.76 for the year while the low is $2.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 148527.56 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.37%, as 186,209 ZNGA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 87.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 123.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 146.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more PSTI shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 46,277 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 585,694 shares of PSTI, with a total valuation of $2,149,497. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more PSTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,003,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nikko Asset Management Americas, … increased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 216,415 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 673 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $794,243. In the same vein, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 673 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 216,415 shares and is now valued at $794,243. Following these latest developments, around 6.04% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.