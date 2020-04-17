Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC)?

The shares of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $42 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Werner Enterprises Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. Stifel was of a view that WERN is Hold in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that WERN is worth Peer Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.89.

The shares of the company added by 5.24% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.44 while ending the day at $39.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -78.22% decline from the average session volume which is 638850.0 shares. WERN had ended its last session trading at $37.39. Werner Enterprises Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 WERN 52-week low price stands at $27.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Werner Enterprises Inc. generated 26.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.39%. Werner Enterprises Inc. has the potential to record 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.08% to reach $6.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.33 and traded between $3.01 and $3.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SXC’s 50-day SMA is 4.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.80. The stock has a high of $9.17 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.64%, as 2.78M WERN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.38% of SunCoke Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SXC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -11,092 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,127,754 shares of SXC, with a total valuation of $46,691,853. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,722,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,550,813 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,607 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. which are valued at $21,370,630. In the same vein, Mangrove Partners increased its SunCoke Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,733 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,109,092 shares and is now valued at $19,670,004. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.