Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL), Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)?

The shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Simply Good Foods Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Wells Fargo was of a view that SMPL is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Bernstein thinks that SMPL is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.99.

The shares of the company added by 9.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.37 while ending the day at $18.78. During the trading session, a total of 2.09 million shares were traded which represents a -40.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. SMPL had ended its last session trading at $17.18. The Simply Good Foods Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 SMPL 52-week low price stands at $14.08 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Simply Good Foods Company generated 46.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.81%. The Simply Good Foods Company has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wells Fargo also rated MUR as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that MUR could surge by 55.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.88% to reach $15.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.64 and traded between $6.90 and $7.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MUR’s 50-day SMA is 12.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.17. The stock has a high of $29.70 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.53%, as 25.39M SMPL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.63% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more MUR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,402,167 shares of MUR, with a total valuation of $125,065,284. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,135,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,022,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -134,606 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation which are valued at $92,085,216. In the same vein, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… decreased its Murphy Oil Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 658,967 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,982,865 shares and is now valued at $85,714,962. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Murphy Oil Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.