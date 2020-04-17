Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)?

The shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on February 17, 2017. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orchid Island Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on July 13, 2015, to Buy the ORC stock while also putting a $11.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2014. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $14.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -12.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. ORC had ended its last session trading at $3.36. ORC 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.35%. Orchid Island Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.23% to reach $24.08/share. It started the day trading at $18.73 and traded between $16.72 and $16.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDFN’s 50-day SMA is 21.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.80. The stock has a high of $32.77 for the year while the low is $9.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.24%, as 11.31M ORC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.92% of Redfin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RDFN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,433 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,011,933 shares of RDFN, with a total valuation of $169,804,007. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more RDFN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,387,278 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Redfin Corporation shares by 12.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,861,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,024 shares of Redfin Corporation which are valued at $121,225,055. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Redfin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,347 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,057,900 shares and is now valued at $108,832,818. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Redfin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.