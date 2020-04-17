Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX), Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)?

The shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Moleculin Biotech Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 355.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.71.

The shares of the company added by 16.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.32 while ending the day at $1.47. During the trading session, a total of 26.28 million shares were traded which represents a -404.39% decline from the average session volume which is 5.21 million shares. MBRX had ended its last session trading at $1.26. Moleculin Biotech Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.80 MBRX 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $3.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Moleculin Biotech Inc. generated 10.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -75.0%. Moleculin Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CDAY as Downgrade on March 26, 2020, with its price target of $51 suggesting that CDAY could surge by 22.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.48% to reach $65.00/share. It started the day trading at $52.715 and traded between $49.62 and $50.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDAY’s 50-day SMA is 59.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.33. The stock has a high of $79.11 for the year while the low is $38.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.49%, as 11.24M MBRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.05% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 94.80, while the P/B ratio is 3.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.63% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.80% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.