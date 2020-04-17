Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)?

The shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $67 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Buy the DNKN stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Maxim Group in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. Guggenheim was of a view that DNKN is Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DNKN is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.70.

The shares of the company added by 5.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $54.13 while ending the day at $58.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -46.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. DNKN had ended its last session trading at $55.31. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.91, with a beta of 0.82. DNKN 52-week low price stands at $38.51 while its 52-week high price is $84.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. generated 706.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.22%. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is now rated as Neutral. Evercore ISI also rated LTRPA as Initiated on October 16, 2018, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that LTRPA could surge by 70.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.84 and traded between $2.25 and $2.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTRPA’s 50-day SMA is 3.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.51. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.05%, as 1.70M DNKN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LTRPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,638,137 shares of LTRPA, with a total valuation of $13,748,647. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more LTRPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,196,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by 2.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,593,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,818 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,268,631. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 232,879 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,181,246 shares and is now valued at $7,526,243. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.