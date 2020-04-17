Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)?

The shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $75 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the CHRW stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. Barclays was of a view that CHRW is Overweight in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that CHRW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $75.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.82.

The shares of the company added by 4.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $70.93 while ending the day at $74.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.99 million shares were traded which represents a 5.59% incline from the average session volume which is 2.11 million shares. CHRW had ended its last session trading at $70.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CHRW 52-week low price stands at $56.94 while its 52-week high price is $91.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. generated 447.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -58.9%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has the potential to record 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Evercore ISI also rated UE as Upgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that UE could surge by 53.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.70% to reach $18.00/share. It started the day trading at $9.05 and traded between $8.225 and $8.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UE’s 50-day SMA is 13.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.63. The stock has a high of $21.74 for the year while the low is $6.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.92%, as 3.31M CHRW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.88% of Urban Edge Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more UE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -79,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,265,483 shares of UE, with a total valuation of $152,108,905. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,142,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by 24.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,147,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,849,759 shares of Urban Edge Properties which are valued at $107,021,572. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Urban Edge Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 446,994 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,038,499 shares and is now valued at $53,199,176. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Urban Edge Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.