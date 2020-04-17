Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)?

The shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $10 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Overweight the APLE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Janney Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Janney set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. CapitalOne was of a view that APLE is Equal Weight in its latest report on June 25, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that APLE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.80 while ending the day at $8.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a 23.22% incline from the average session volume which is 3.65 million shares. APLE had ended its last session trading at $8.36. APLE 52-week low price stands at $4.48 while its 52-week high price is $16.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on April 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Piper Jaffray also rated ZSAN as Initiated on March 24, 2017, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ZSAN could surge by 92.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.94% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.75 and traded between $0.66 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZSAN’s 50-day SMA is 0.6678 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6981. The stock has a high of $4.15 for the year while the low is $0.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.07%, as 3.21M APLE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 30.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more ZSAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2,036.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 3,409,088 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,576,491 shares of ZSAN, with a total valuation of $2,009,988. Armistice Capital LLC meanwhile bought more ZSAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,603,904 worth of shares.

Similarly, Aisling Capital Management LP increased its Zosano Pharma Corporation shares by 34.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,718,226 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 689,655 shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation which are valued at $1,527,643. Following these latest developments, around 0.23% of Zosano Pharma Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.