Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX), Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)?

The shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TPG Specialty Lending Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 12, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. Wells Fargo was of a view that TSLX is Outperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that TSLX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.55.

The shares of the company added by 4.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.3311 while ending the day at $15.00. During the trading session, a total of 554766.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.9% incline from the average session volume which is 667600.0 shares. TSLX had ended its last session trading at $14.41. TSLX 52-week low price stands at $11.06 while its 52-week high price is $23.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.61%. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is now rated as Negative. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. JP Morgan also rated BOOT as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that BOOT could surge by 47.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.46% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $15.23 and traded between $13.61 and $13.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BOOT’s 50-day SMA is 22.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.75. The stock has a high of $48.11 for the year while the low is $8.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.26%, as 4.49M TSLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.76% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BOOT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 63,721 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,074,637 shares of BOOT, with a total valuation of $52,685,056. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BOOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,956,975 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,653,202 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,694 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. which are valued at $21,375,902. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 147,257 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,566,948 shares and is now valued at $20,260,638. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.