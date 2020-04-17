Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX), BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.60.

The shares of the company added by 109.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.11 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 563.5 million shares were traded which represents a -4400.83% decline from the average session volume which is 12.52 million shares. TRNX had ended its last session trading at $0.11. Taronis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRNX 52-week low price stands at $0.10 while its 52-week high price is $4.96.

The Taronis Technologies Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on June 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Singular Research also rated BIOL as Initiated on April 25, 2017, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that BIOL could surge by 80.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.20% to reach $2.42/share. It started the day trading at $0.5198 and traded between $0.46 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BIOL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5568 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8273. The stock has a high of $2.30 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 293125.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.54%, as 365,059 TRNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.58% of BIOLASE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.78% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Oracle Investment Management, Inc… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,173,250 shares of BIOL, with a total valuation of $1,939,969. Archon Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more BIOL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,003,285 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 27.02% of BIOLASE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.