Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)?

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $90 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2018, to Strong Buy the QDEL stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 22, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. CL King was of a view that QDEL is Buy in its latest report on January 04, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that QDEL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.51.

The shares of the company added by 7.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $101.70 while ending the day at $109.83. During the trading session, a total of 662745.0 shares were traded which represents a -35.49% decline from the average session volume which is 489160.0 shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $101.70. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.88, with a beta of 0.69. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $106.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 52.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.64%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Outperform. Credit Suisse also rated WYND as Resumed on March 20, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that WYND could surge by 52.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.03% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $22.45 and traded between $20.76 and $21.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 32.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.48. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.39%, as 3.04M QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 110,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,728,169 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $189,401,267. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,278,862 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 10.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,746,758 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -663,565 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $124,704,649. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,464,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,150,346 shares and is now valued at $90,062,508. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.