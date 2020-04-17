Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)?

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $300 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NVIDIA Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Positive the NVDA stock while also putting a $330 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $270. The stock was given Reduce rating by Nomura in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 230. Bernstein was of a view that NVDA is Outperform in its latest report on February 19, 2020. Cowen thinks that NVDA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 325.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 25 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $302.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.91.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $286.55 while ending the day at $294.70. During the trading session, a total of 18.37 million shares were traded which represents a -23.69% decline from the average session volume which is 14.85 million shares. NVDA had ended its last session trading at $280.84. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a market cap of $183.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 65.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.07, with a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.10 NVDA 52-week low price stands at $132.60 while its 52-week high price is $316.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NVIDIA Corporation generated 10.9 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.49%. NVIDIA Corporation has the potential to record 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated FCPT as Initiated on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that FCPT could surge by 36.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.33% to reach $29.33/share. It started the day trading at $20.61 and traded between $18.38 and $18.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCPT’s 50-day SMA is 24.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.11. The stock has a high of $32.50 for the year while the low is $12.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.79%, as 2.10M NVDA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.31% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 802.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FCPT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 443,853 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,365,151 shares of FCPT, with a total valuation of $212,641,975. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FCPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $148,729,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares by 36.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,083,099 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,099,047 shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $76,394,782. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 222,360 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,623,875 shares and is now valued at $49,092,701. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.