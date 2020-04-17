Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST)?

The shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nokia Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the NOK stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that NOK is Neutral in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Barclays thinks that NOK is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.25.

The shares of the company added by 7.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.14 while ending the day at $3.46. During the trading session, a total of 83.04 million shares were traded which represents a -128.13% decline from the average session volume which is 36.4 million shares. NOK had ended its last session trading at $3.23. Nokia Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1730.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 113.79, with a beta of 0.41. Nokia Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NOK 52-week low price stands at $2.34 while its 52-week high price is $5.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nokia Corporation generated 6.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 111.76%. Nokia Corporation has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.97/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.07% to reach $25.22/share. It started the day trading at $17.16 and traded between $16.06 and $16.11 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.30 for the year while the low is $10.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.84%, as 3.75M NOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.37% of Envista Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NVST shares, increasing its portfolio by 341.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 18,873,841 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,395,264 shares of NVST, with a total valuation of $364,465,244. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,408,412 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by 576,384.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,817,130 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,815,774 shares of Envista Holdings Corporation which are valued at $116,787,922. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Envista Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,871,258 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,881,859 shares and is now valued at $87,874,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Envista Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.