Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)?

The shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $150 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $143. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on April 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Deutsche Bank was of a view that EDU is Buy in its latest report on April 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that EDU is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 29 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $109.72 while ending the day at $110.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -3.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. EDU had ended its last session trading at $115.15. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.03 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 1.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 EDU 52-week low price stands at $80.18 while its 52-week high price is $142.38.

The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -70.59%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BMO Capital Markets also rated VER as Initiated on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that VER could surge by 42.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.71% to reach $8.11/share. It started the day trading at $5.08 and traded between $4.635 and $4.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VER’s 50-day SMA is 7.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.92. The stock has a high of $10.18 for the year while the low is $3.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.51%, as 18.08M EDU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of VEREIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VER shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,091,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 152,362,006 shares of VER, with a total valuation of $745,050,209. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more VER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $454,284,306 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VEREIT Inc. shares by 8.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,737,901 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,840,828 shares of VEREIT Inc. which are valued at $297,008,336. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its VEREIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,518,080 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 44,039,791 shares and is now valued at $215,354,578. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of VEREIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.