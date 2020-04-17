Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)?

The shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $11 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Meridian Bioscience Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2019, to Sell the VIVO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on January 26, 2018. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $16. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that VIVO is Hold in its latest report on March 28, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that VIVO is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.85.

The shares of the company added by 5.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.19 while ending the day at $10.75. During the trading session, a total of 964165.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.88% decline from the average session volume which is 765930.0 shares. VIVO had ended its last session trading at $10.20. Meridian Bioscience Inc. currently has a market cap of $459.98 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.42, with a beta of 0.34. Meridian Bioscience Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 VIVO 52-week low price stands at $5.51 while its 52-week high price is $13.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Meridian Bioscience Inc. generated 68.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.0%. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has the potential to record 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Morgan Stanley also rated AGCO as Upgrade on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $88 suggesting that AGCO could surge by 30.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $47.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.97% to reach $64.43/share. It started the day trading at $47.6379 and traded between $44.42 and $44.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGCO’s 50-day SMA is 55.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.01. The stock has a high of $81.39 for the year while the low is $35.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.34%, as 1.62M VIVO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.62% of AGCO Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 34.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AGCO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -283,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,872,145 shares of AGCO, with a total valuation of $277,458,851. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $256,539,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its AGCO Corporation shares by 9.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,547,263 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -361,825 shares of AGCO Corporation which are valued at $167,608,177. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its AGCO Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 180,919 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,233,809 shares and is now valued at $152,797,475. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of AGCO Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.