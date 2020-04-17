Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)?

The shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $448 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Humana Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the HUM stock while also putting a $316 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $290. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that HUM is Overweight in its latest report on August 12, 2019. UBS thinks that HUM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 266.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $394.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.38.

The shares of the company added by 6.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $353.28 while ending the day at $377.31. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a 12.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. HUM had ended its last session trading at $353.54. Humana Inc. currently has a market cap of $49.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 0.80. HUM 52-week low price stands at $208.25 while its 52-week high price is $384.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Humana Inc. generated 4.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -96.49%. Humana Inc. has the potential to record 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on May 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.20% to reach $27.07/share. It started the day trading at $24.52 and traded between $21.94 and $22.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WRE’s 50-day SMA is 26.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.08. The stock has a high of $32.22 for the year while the low is $19.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.88%, as 2.99M HUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.04% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 69.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 278,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,829,890 shares of WRE, with a total valuation of $306,249,474. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $296,648,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares by 5.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,119,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -255,515 shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust which are valued at $98,337,525. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 302,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,855,400 shares and is now valued at $92,028,398. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.