Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM), Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH)?

The shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 23, 2017, to Buy the ATNM stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 25, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that ATNM is Buy in its latest report on February 29, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that ATNM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.69.

The shares of the company added by 4.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.20. During the trading session, a total of 2.43 million shares were traded which represents a 9.46% incline from the average session volume which is 2.68 million shares. ATNM had ended its last session trading at $0.19. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 ATNM 52-week low price stands at $0.17 while its 52-week high price is $0.51.

The Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) is now rated as Underweight. Deutsche Bank also rated AVH as Downgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that AVH could surge by 66.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.26% to reach $3.46/share. It started the day trading at $1.27 and traded between $1.12 and $1.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVH’s 50-day SMA is 2.6165 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6486. The stock has a high of $5.02 for the year while the low is $0.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 267888.65 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -48.99%, as 136,650 ATNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.72% of Avianca Holdings S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 427.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. sold more AVH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Donald Smith & Co., Inc. selling -82,010 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,796,027 shares of AVH, with a total valuation of $2,678,594. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AVH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,485,554 worth of shares.

Similarly, RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 371,603 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Avianca Holdings S.A. which are valued at $355,996. In the same vein, Banco BTG Pactual SA (Investment … decreased its Avianca Holdings S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 357,270 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 357,270 shares and is now valued at $342,265.