Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI)?

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $150. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WYNN is Neutral in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Standpoint Research thinks that WYNN is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 101.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.10.

The shares of the company added by 0.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $68.81 while ending the day at $72.29. During the trading session, a total of 6.12 million shares were traded which represents a -7.81% decline from the average session volume which is 5.68 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $71.85. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $7.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.21, with a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $35.84 while its 52-week high price is $153.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 359.68%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Robert W. Baird also rated OI as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that OI could surge by 69.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.15% to reach $21.25/share. It started the day trading at $6.77 and traded between $6.17 and $6.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OI's 50-day SMA is 9.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.00. The stock has a high of $20.08 for the year while the low is $4.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.08%, as 9.58M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.78% of Owens-Illinois Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more OI shares, increasing its portfolio by 31.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 3,624,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,224,358 shares of OI, with a total valuation of $108,245,185. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,905,526 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by 4.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,749,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -646,080 shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. which are valued at $90,649,834. In the same vein, First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its Owens-Illinois Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,540 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,996,350 shares and is now valued at $71,074,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Owens-Illinois Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.