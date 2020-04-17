Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)?

The shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United States Steel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Sell the X stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that X is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Macquarie thinks that X is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.34 while ending the day at $6.51. During the trading session, a total of 13.17 million shares were traded which represents a 26.06% incline from the average session volume which is 17.81 million shares. X had ended its last session trading at $6.55. United States Steel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 X 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $17.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United States Steel Corporation generated 749.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 173.44%. United States Steel Corporation has the potential to record -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.07% to reach $6.88/share. It started the day trading at $2.94 and traded between $2.69 and $2.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAST’s 50-day SMA is 3.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.38. The stock has a high of $10.65 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.95%, as 3.41M X shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.85% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 905.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Russell Investment Management LLC bought more TAST shares, increasing its portfolio by 83.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Russell Investment Management LLC purchasing 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,355,236 shares of TAST, with a total valuation of $7,926,530. Private Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more TAST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,956,752 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 5.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,577,078 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 127,780 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $4,690,282. In the same vein, Cannell Capital LLC increased its Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,767 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,550,426 shares and is now valued at $4,641,775. Following these latest developments, around 5.20% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.