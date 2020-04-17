Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)?

The shares of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $41 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Uber Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the UBER stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Buy rating by MKM Partners in its report released on February 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. JP Morgan was of a view that UBER is Overweight in its latest report on January 31, 2020. UBS thinks that UBER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.24.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.46 while ending the day at $27.03. During the trading session, a total of 22.83 million shares were traded which represents a 42.87% incline from the average session volume which is 39.96 million shares. UBER had ended its last session trading at $27.41. Uber Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 UBER 52-week low price stands at $13.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Uber Technologies Inc. generated 10.97 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -253.12%. Uber Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on July 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.83% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.65 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIVE’s 50-day SMA is 0.9070 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.8340. The stock has a high of $65.00 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 149493.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.37%, as 190,410 UBER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more VIVE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -940 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 435,906 shares of VIVE, with a total valuation of $300,339. A.R.T. Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more VIVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,311 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.13% of Viveve Medical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.