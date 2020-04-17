Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)?

The shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $37.50 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Charles Schwab Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2020, to Mkt Perform the SCHW stock while also putting a $36.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $37. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that SCHW is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2019. Compass Point thinks that SCHW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.665 while ending the day at $34.60. During the trading session, a total of 10.83 million shares were traded which represents a 27.37% incline from the average session volume which is 14.91 million shares. SCHW had ended its last session trading at $34.67. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a market cap of $44.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.08, with a beta of 1.34. SCHW 52-week low price stands at $28.00 while its 52-week high price is $51.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. The Charles Schwab Corporation has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on October 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. It started the day trading at $0.235 and traded between $0.212 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTEC’s 50-day SMA is 0.2388 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7174. The stock has a high of $6.75 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 374113.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -90.30%, as 36,289 SCHW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.09% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.19% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.43% of Intec Pharma Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.